Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCEI.NS)

MCEI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,088.75INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.60 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs1,090.35
Open
Rs1,091.50
Day's High
Rs1,103.90
Day's Low
Rs1,082.65
Volume
185,641
Avg. Vol
268,921
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs930.10

About

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in Facilitating Trading, and Clearing and Settlement of Commodity Derivatives. It operates as a commodity futures exchange. It offers its products in various segments, such as Bullion, including Gold, Gold Mini, Gold Petal and Silver;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.20
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs54,246.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 51.00
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 1.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.81 10.90
ROE: -- 13.22 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates