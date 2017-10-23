McColl's Retail Group PLC (MCLSM.L)
MCLSM.L on London Stock Exchange
279.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
279.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
279.75
279.75
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
318,752
318,752
52-wk High
300.75
300.75
52-wk Low
165.00
165.00
About
McColl's Retail Group plc is a neighborhood retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,375 convenience stores and newsagents. The Company also operates over 1,00 McColl's branded United Kingdom convenience stores, as well as over 370 newsagents branded Martin's, except in Scotland where it operates under its heritage brand,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£317.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|115.17
|Dividend:
|3.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09