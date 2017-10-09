Edition:
Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)

MCRO.L on London Stock Exchange

2,521.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,521.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,467,169
52-wk High
2,887.83
52-wk Low
2,098.67

Chart for

About

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): £10,624.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 435.08
Dividend: 48.82
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.93 10.90
ROE: -- 14.41 14.09

Latest News about MCRO.L

UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by 'high risk' governments

WASHINGTON British tech firm Micro Focus International Plc , the new owner of ArcSight security software, said it would restrict reviews of the core operating instructions in its products by "high-risk" governments, after Reuters reported that the application had been scrutinized by Russia.

09 Oct 2017

Special Report - HP Enterprise let Russia scrutinize cyberdefense system used by Pentagon

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW Hewlett Packard Enterprise allowed a Russian defense agency to review the inner workings of cyber defense software used by the Pentagon to guard its computer networks, according to Russian regulatory records and interviews with people with direct knowledge of the issue. | Video

02 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Micro Focus says HPE Software Q3 revenue falls 3 percent

* Q3 reported revenue was us$718m, down 3% year over year, down 2% when adjusted for divestitures and currency

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Micro Focus completes merger with HPE software business

* Micro Focus completes merger with HPE software business, announces formation of Micro Focus Government Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Micro Focus Int'l updates on share capital consolidation, return of value

* $500,000,000 RETURN OF VALUE WILL BE CONVERTED TO POUNDS STERLING AT EXCHANGE RATE OF $1.29490 TO £1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Lonza says acquires Micro-Macinazione

* Lonza acquires Micro-Macinazione to create the global leader in micronization capacity and capabilities

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Micro Focus Intl full-year core earnings rise 4.2 pct

* Fy pretax profit 196.3 million usd versus 195.4 million usd year ago

12 Jul 2017
