Mediclinic International PLC (MDCM.L)

Britain's Spire rejects 1.2 billion pound Mediclinic offer, shares soar Britain's Spire Healthcare has rejected a full takeover offer from South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International , which already owns nearly 30 percent of its stock, sending its shares up 12 percent.

UPDATE 2-Britain's Spire rejects 1.2 bln stg Mediclinic offer, shares soar * Mediclinic has to Nov. 20 to either make firm offer or walk away (Adds share movement, context, analyst comments)

BRIEF-Mediclinic confirms approach to Spire; says considering position * MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC​

