Maisons du Monde SA (MDM.PA)
MDM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
37.02EUR
3:25pm BST
37.02EUR
3:25pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.88 (-2.32%)
€-0.88 (-2.32%)
Prev Close
€37.90
€37.90
Open
€38.00
€38.00
Day's High
€39.75
€39.75
Day's Low
€37.02
€37.02
Volume
156,586
156,586
Avg. Vol
68,609
68,609
52-wk High
€39.75
€39.75
52-wk Low
€23.08
€23.08
About
Maisons du Monde SA is a French-based company engaged in the home furnishings retailers industry. The Company markets decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. Maisons du Monde SA develops its business through its international network of stores, websites and catalogs. In addition, it manufactures a... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,709.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|45.24
|Dividend:
|0.31
|Yield (%):
|0.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.61
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Bain Capital says proceeds of 225 mln eur from Maisons du Monde stake sale
May 17 Bain Capital says proceeds of 225 million euros from sale Of 15.8 pct stake in Maisons Du Monde Sa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
BRIEF-Bain Capital announces launch of sale of remaining stake in Maisons du Monde
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde