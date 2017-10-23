Edition:
Mediclinic International PLC (MEIJ.J)

MEIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,098.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

-202.00 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
11,300.00
Open
11,248.00
Day's High
11,332.00
Day's Low
11,068.00
Volume
1,110,148
Avg. Vol
900,861
52-wk High
15,820.00
52-wk Low
11,068.00

Mediclinic International plc is an international private healthcare provider. The Company's segments include Mediclinic Southern Africa, Mediclinic Switzerland, Mediclinic Middle East, United Kingdom and Corporate. It focuses on providing acute care and multidisciplinary healthcare services. It has interest in Spire Healthcare,... (more)

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.38 10.90
ROE: -- 10.06 14.09

European stocks hold firm as banks, Spanish shares fall

LONDON European shares edged higher on Monday, though banks weighed and Madrid's bourse lagged peers as Catalonia's political crisis deepened.

23 Oct 2017

Britain's Spire rejects 1.2 billion pound Mediclinic offer, shares soar

Britain's Spire Healthcare has rejected a full takeover offer from South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International , which already owns nearly 30 percent of its stock, sending its shares up 12 percent.

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Mediclinic confirms approach to Spire; says considering position

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC​

23 Oct 2017

