Merck Ltd (MERK.NS)

MERK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,145.70INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.90 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
Rs1,159.60
Open
Rs1,153.15
Day's High
Rs1,166.25
Day's Low
Rs1,143.00
Volume
5,278
Avg. Vol
20,303
52-wk High
Rs1,318.00
52-wk Low
Rs740.15

About

Merck Limited is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, fine chemicals and pigments. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals. Its geographical segments include Domestic and Exports. Its Pharmaceutical segment consists of ethicals used in the treatment of cardiovasc... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.46
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs17,626.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 16.60
Dividend: 11.00
Yield (%): 1.04

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

BRIEF-India's Merck June-qtr profit down about 12 pct

* Profit in June quarter last year was 227.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 2.83 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vdYteV) Further company coverage:

07 Aug 2017
