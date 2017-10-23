Metrogas SA (MET.BA)
MET.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
33.30ARS
23 Oct 2017
33.30ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.25 (+0.76%)
$0.25 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
$33.05
$33.05
Open
$34.00
$34.00
Day's High
$34.90
$34.90
Day's Low
$32.65
$32.65
Volume
185,448
185,448
Avg. Vol
110,040
110,040
52-wk High
$34.90
$34.90
52-wk Low
$8.82
$8.82
About
MetroGAS S.A. is a gas distribution company. The Company is engaged in the provision of natural gas distribution public services. It distributes approximately 17% of the total natural gas supplied by the nine distribution companies. Its subsidiary, MetroENERGIA S.A., is engaged in the commercialization and/or transportation of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$8,512.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|275.03
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.18
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.65
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.51
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)
|€18.42
|--
|Oneok Partners LP (OKS)
|--
|--
|National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG.N)
|$57.49
|-0.13
|Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGN.BA)
|--
|--
|Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGNA.BA)
|$0.00
|--
|Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGNC.BA)
|$61.95
|+1.30
|Southern Company Gas (GAS.N)
|--
|--
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.