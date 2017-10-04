Edition:
Mexichem SAB de CV (MEXCHEM.MX)

MEXCHEM.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

48.72MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$48.57
Open
$49.02
Day's High
$49.39
Day's Low
$48.29
Volume
3,550,822
Avg. Vol
3,501,799
52-wk High
$53.60
52-wk Low
$40.12

Chart for

About

Mexichem SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the production of plumbing fixtures. The Company's activities are structured in four business segments: Vinyl, which is involved in the extraction of chlorine, caustic soda and chlorinated derivatives, primarily used in water purification, as well as polyvinyl... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.47
Market Cap(Mil.): $100,888.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,100.00
Dividend: 0.22
Yield (%): 0.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.34 10.90
ROE: -- 8.93 14.09

Latest News about MEXCHEM.MX

BRIEF-Mexichem provides update on Hurricane Harvey business impact

* Mexichem provides update on Hurricane Harvey business impact

04 Oct 2017

Mexico's Mexichem says several units declare force majeure due to Harvey impact

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem said on Friday that several of its units have declared force majeure due to interruptions of supply of PVC resins following damages provoked by Hurricane Harvey.

01 Sep 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

07 Aug 2017

Mexichem to take over Israeli irrigation firm Netafim in $1.5 billion deal

JERUSALEM Mexican industrial group Mexichem has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim in a deal valuing the company at $1.895 billion, Netafim said on Monday.

07 Aug 2017

UPDATE 3-Mexichem to take over Israeli irrigation firm Netafim in $1.5 bln deal

JERUSALEM, Aug 7 Mexican industrial group Mexichem has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim in a deal valuing the company at $1.895 billion, Netafim said on Monday.

07 Aug 2017

Mexichem to buy 80 pct of Israeli irrigation firm Netafim for $1.5 bln

JERUSALEM, Aug 7 Mexican chemical firm Mexichem has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim in a deal valuing the company at $1.895 billion, Netafim said on Monday.

07 Aug 2017

Mexichem to buy 80 pct of Israel's Netafim for $1.5 bln -report

JERUSALEM, Aug 7 Mexican chemical firm Mexichem has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim for about $1.5 billion, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Monday.

07 Aug 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates