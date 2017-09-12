Edition:
Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO)

MFC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

25.96CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
$26.02
Open
$26.02
Day's High
$26.09
Day's Low
$25.91
Volume
2,139,042
Avg. Vol
3,510,493
52-wk High
$26.16
52-wk Low
$18.96

About

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the...

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): $50,314.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,978.56
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 3.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.31 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 5.50 14.09

Latest News about MFC.TO

UPDATE 1-Manulife promotes Asia head to chief financial officer

TORONTO, Sept 12 Manulife, Canada's biggest insurer, said on Tuesday that it planned to promote the head of its Asian business, Philip Witherington, to be chief financial officer from the start of 2018.

12 Sep 2017

Manulife promotes Asia head to chief financial officer

TORONTO, Sept 12 Manulife, Canada's biggest insurer, said on Tuesday that it planned to promote the head of its Asian business, Philip Witherington, to be chief financial officer from the start of 2018.

12 Sep 2017

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Manulife announces structural and leadership changes

* Says bringing all wealth and asset management businesses together into primary reporting segment, global wealth and asset management​

12 Sep 2017

Fitch Rates Manulife Financial's Subordinated Notes 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB+' rating to Manulife Financial Corporation's (MFC) C$750 million 3.049% rate-reset subordinated notes due 2029. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating for the new offering is equivalent to the rating on MFC's existing subordinated debt. Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding the redemption of MFC's 7.768% medium-term notes due April 8, 2019

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Manulife announces subordinated debenture issue

* Manulife Financial Corp - ‍debentures mature on August 20, 2029​

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Manulife announces intention to redeem 7.768 pct medium term notes

* Manulife announces intention to redeem 7.768 pct medium term notes

15 Aug 2017

Canada's Manulife plays down John Hancock spinoff talk

TORONTO Manulife Financial Corp , Canada's biggest life insurer, on Thursday played down reports that it is exploring an initial public offering of U.S. unit John Hancock.

10 Aug 2017

* Spinoff would depend on if it created shareholder value -CEO

10 Aug 2017

* Spinoff would depend on if it created shareholder value -CEO

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Manulife says John Hancock spin-off would depend on whether it created shareholder value

* Manulife's outgoing ceo (not new ceo) says ultimate determination on possible john hancock spin-off would be if it created shareholder value

10 Aug 2017

Manulife CFO plays down talk of John Hancock spin-off

TORONTO, Aug 10 Manulife Financial Corp's Chief Financial Officer Steve Roder on Thursday played down reports the insurer is exploring an initial public offering of its U.S. unit John Hancock.

10 Aug 2017
