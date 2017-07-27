Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO)

BRIEF-Maple Leaf Foods reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.41 * Maple Leaf Foods reports second quarter 2017 financial results

UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf Foods' quarterly profit rises 19 percent July 27 Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as it sold more pork products.

Maple Leaf Foods' quarterly profit rises 19 percent July 27 Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its pork products.

BRIEF-Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid * Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Maple Leaf Foods will recall breaded chicken products due to toxin content * Canadian Food Inspection Agency- Maple Leaf Foods recalling breaded chicken products from marketplace as it may contain toxin produced by staphylococcus bacteria

UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf Foods posts higher-than-expected profit April 27 Meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by increased retail sales in Canada and higher exports.