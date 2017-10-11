Edition:
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)

MGAMM.L on London Stock Exchange

303.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
303.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
337,506
52-wk High
338.40
52-wk Low
255.40

About

Morgan Advanced Materials plc, formerly The Morgan Crucible Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is engaged in advanced materials science and engineering of ceramics, carbon and composites. The Company's segments include North America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World. The Company's principal... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): £892.64
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 285.37
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Latest News about MGAMM.L

LPC-Five banks line up €1.6bn debt for BC Partners’ Ceramtec buy

LONDON, Oct 11 Five banks have prepped €1.6bn of debt financing to back buyout group BC Partners’ acquisition of German industrial ceramics group Ceramtec, banking sources said.

11 Oct 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates