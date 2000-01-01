Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGAS.NS)
MGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,207.35INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-20.40 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
Rs1,227.75
Open
Rs1,229.00
Day's High
Rs1,238.45
Day's Low
Rs1,202.40
Volume
155,360
Avg. Vol
210,187
52-wk High
Rs1,238.45
52-wk Low
Rs635.10
About
Mahanagar Gas Limited is a city gas distribution company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai and its adjoining areas and in the Raigad district in the state of Maharashtra, India. It also supplies CNG for vehicles, including rickshaws, taxis and cars... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs111,569.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|98.78
|Dividend:
|4.50
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.18
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.65
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.51
|14.09