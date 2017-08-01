Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)
513.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
513.00
--
--
--
--
2,089,542
530.00
407.40
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,037.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|775.78
|Dividend:
|5.05
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.91
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.86
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.39
|14.09
Britain's Meggitt on track to meet annual forecasts
LONDON British auto and aircraft parts maker Meggitt reiterated its annual guidance for a 2 to 4 percent rise in organic revenue after it reported first-half results helped by currency moves and civil aerospace demand.
Britain's Meggitt on track to meet annual forecasts
LONDON, Aug 1 British auto and aircraft parts maker Meggitt reiterated its annual guidance for a 2 to 4 percent rise in organic revenue after it reported first-half results helped by currency moves and civil aerospace demand.
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points higher at 7410.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * ACACIA: The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary Acacia Mining, the president's office said on Monday. * BHP: BHP Billiton on Tuesday denied commentary in a Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its
BRIEF-Meggitt's Q1 trading in line with expectations
* Trading during Q1 of 2017 has been in line with expectations
Earnings vs. Estimates
- 3 FTSE 250 stocks you should be buying after today's results?
- What are the safest places to store your money post-Brexit?
- Are Meggitt plc, BT Group plc And Glencore PLC At Risk Of Major Corrections?
- Are Berkeley Group Holdings PLC, J Sainsbury plc And Meggitt plc The Best Dividend Stocks You Can Buy?
- Is Xeros Technology Group PLC A Better Buy Than Rolls-Royce Holding PLC And Meggitt plc?
- 4 FTSE 250 Dividend Greats: AA PLC, Pendragon PLC, Mitie Group PLC & Meggitt plc