Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3.SA)
MGLU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
69.20BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -3.25 (-4.49%)
Prev Close
R$ 72.45
Open
R$ 72.50
Day's High
R$ 73.50
Day's Low
R$ 68.70
Volume
1,745,700
Avg. Vol
1,851,141
52-wk High
R$ 87.30
52-wk Low
R$ 8.39
About
Magazine Luiza SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in the retail sector. The Company's activities are divided into four segments: Retail, through physical stores and E-commerce sells various consumer goods, including home appliances, electronics, furniture, cosmetics, baby care accessories, toys and sport articles,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 15,190.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|190.59
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.92
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.46
|14.09