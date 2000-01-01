Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (MHSC.NS)
MHSC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,788.00INR
10:59am BST
2,788.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs25.45 (+0.92%)
Rs25.45 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs2,762.55
Rs2,762.55
Open
Rs2,751.00
Rs2,751.00
Day's High
Rs2,800.00
Rs2,800.00
Day's Low
Rs2,750.00
Rs2,750.00
Volume
1,661
1,661
Avg. Vol
10,462
10,462
52-wk High
Rs3,450.00
Rs3,450.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,384.05
Rs1,384.05
About
Maharashtra Scooters Limited is an investment company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of pressure die casting dies, jigs and fixtures, among others for two and three-wheelers, primarily for the automobile industry.
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs31,778.85
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|11.43
|Dividend:
|30.00
|Yield (%):
|1.08
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.