Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (MHSM.NS)
MHSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
479.35INR
11:13am BST
479.35INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.50 (+1.16%)
Rs5.50 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs473.85
Rs473.85
Open
Rs478.40
Rs478.40
Day's High
Rs486.00
Rs486.00
Day's Low
Rs475.30
Rs475.30
Volume
109,000
109,000
Avg. Vol
96,860
96,860
52-wk High
Rs486.00
Rs486.00
52-wk Low
Rs212.55
Rs212.55
About
Maharashtra Seamless Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing steel pipes and tubes. The Company operates through two segments: Steel Pipes & Tubes and Power - Electricity. It offers electric resistance welding (ERW) pipes, including mild steel (MS) and galvanized pipes and American Petroleum... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs29,717.68
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|67.00
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|1.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09