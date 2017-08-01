Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC.TO)
MIC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
39.55CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.10%)
$-0.04 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Genworth MI Canada Inc., through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada, operates as a private-sector residential mortgage insurer. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders. It underwrites mortgage insurance for residential properties in various... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,478.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|91.14
|Dividend:
|0.44
|Yield (%):
|4.61
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.14
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.78
|14.09
BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61
* Genworth MI Canada Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results including net operating income of $126 million
Genworth MI Canada posts 20.5 percent rise in profit
May 2 Genworth MI Canada Inc, Canada's largest private residential mortgage insurer, reported a 20.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, as it earned higher premiums and had lower losses on claims.