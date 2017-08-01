Edition:
Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC.TO)

MIC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.55CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
$39.59
Open
$39.68
Day's High
$39.77
Day's Low
$39.29
Volume
112,319
Avg. Vol
182,376
52-wk High
$40.00
52-wk Low
$27.39

About

Genworth MI Canada Inc., through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada, operates as a private-sector residential mortgage insurer. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders. It underwrites mortgage insurance for residential properties in various... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.72
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,478.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 91.14
Dividend: 0.44
Yield (%): 4.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.32 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.14 10.90
ROE: -- 9.78 14.09

Latest News about MIC.TO

BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61

* Genworth MI Canada Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results including net operating income of $126 million

01 Aug 2017

Genworth MI Canada posts 20.5 percent rise in profit

May 2 Genworth MI Canada Inc, Canada's largest private residential mortgage insurer, reported a 20.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, as it earned higher premiums and had lower losses on claims.

03 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates