Mirgor SACIFIA (MIR.BA)
MIR.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
497.75ARS
23 Oct 2017
497.75ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$15.75 (+3.27%)
$15.75 (+3.27%)
Prev Close
$482.00
$482.00
Open
$494.00
$494.00
Day's High
$507.00
$507.00
Day's Low
$485.00
$485.00
Volume
27,964
27,964
Avg. Vol
24,092
24,092
52-wk High
$509.00
$509.00
52-wk Low
$258.00
$258.00
About
Mirgor SACIFIA is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in the household electronics manufacture. The Company's activities are structured in two business segments: Automotive, which is specialized in the production and distribution of automotive air conditioning systems, gearboxes, heat exchanger units and wheel... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$79,938.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,519.20
|Dividend:
|0.16
|Yield (%):
|0.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29,057.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.70
|14.09