MCAN Mortgage Corp (MKP.TO)
MKP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
17.12CAD
8:59pm BST
17.12CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.19 (+1.12%)
$0.19 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
$16.93
$16.93
Open
$16.85
$16.85
Day's High
$17.12
$17.12
Day's Low
$16.81
$16.81
Volume
21,916
21,916
Avg. Vol
15,755
15,755
52-wk High
$17.33
$17.33
52-wk Low
$13.10
$13.10
About
MCAN Mortgage Corporation (MCAN) is a Canada-based loan company and mortgage investment corporation. The Company's primary objective is to generate income by investing its corporate funds in a portfolio of mortgages (including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$364.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.30
|Dividend:
|0.32
|Yield (%):
|8.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage announces 15.6 pct increase in quarterly dividend
* MCAN Mortgage Corporation announces 15.6% increase in quarterly dividend
BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage Corp reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.39
* MCAN Mortgage Corporation announces second quarter earnings and third quarter dividend of $0.32 per share
BRIEF-MCAN MORTGAGE CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.44
* MCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 32% INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND 7% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND