MCAN Mortgage Corp (MKP.TO)

MKP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.12CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.19 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
$16.93
Open
$16.85
Day's High
$17.12
Day's Low
$16.81
Volume
21,916
Avg. Vol
15,755
52-wk High
$17.33
52-wk Low
$13.10

MCAN Mortgage Corporation (MCAN) is a Canada-based loan company and mortgage investment corporation. The Company's primary objective is to generate income by investing its corporate funds in a portfolio of mortgages (including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): $364.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.30
Dividend: 0.32
Yield (%): 8.18

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about MKP.TO

BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage announces 15.6 pct increase in quarterly dividend

* MCAN Mortgage Corporation announces 15.6% increase in quarterly dividend

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage Corp reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.39

* MCAN Mortgage Corporation announces second quarter earnings and third quarter dividend of $0.32 per share

12 Aug 2017

BRIEF-MCAN MORTGAGE CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.44

* MCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 32% INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND 7% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

09 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates