Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MKS.L)

Fitch Affirms Marks and Spencer at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Marks and Spencer Group Plc's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by M&S's strong brand name, relatively stable customer base, its large scale, reputation for high quality in food and its steady credit metrics and profile. EBIT margins remain stea

McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion LONDON Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to manoeuvre as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.

Halfords names Dixons Carphone executive as new boss LONDON British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Wednesday named Dixons Carphone executive Graham Stapleton as its new chief executive with effect from January next year.

UPDATE 1-Shell eyes Asia, aims to expand electric vehicle recharging at fuel stations * Focus on downstream earnings as crude price falls (Adds comment in final two paragraphs)

Shell eyes Asia, aims to expand vehicle recharging at fuel stations LONDON, Sept 12 Royal Dutch Shell aims to expand marketing operations in Asia and wants 20 percent of sales from its fuel stations worldwide to come from recharging electric vehicles and low carbon fuels by 2025, as the world shifts away from crude.

Former M&S executive Laura Wade-Gery joins John Lewis board LONDON Laura Wade-Gery, a former senior director of Marks & Spencer , has joined rival British retailer the John Lewis Partnership [JLP.UL], it said on Friday.

M&S in talks to transfer Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner Marks & Spencer has opened talks to sell its wholly owned Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner Al-Futtaim, the British company said on Wednesday.