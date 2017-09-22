MLP SE (MLPG.DE)

Phillips 66 Partners to buy Bakken assets from Phillips 66 Phillips 66 Partners LP said on Friday it would buy pipeline and other assets from parent Phillips 66 in a $2.4 billion deal that strengthens the master limited partnership's presence in the prolific Bakken basin.

BRIEF-MLP H1 net profit up 88 pct at EUR 10.5 mln * 1ST HALF-YEAR 2017: MLP SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES REVENUE AND EARNINGS