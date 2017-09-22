Edition:
United Kingdom

MLP SE (MLPG.DE)

MLPG.DE on Xetra

5.90EUR
12:23pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
€5.89
Open
€5.87
Day's High
€5.93
Day's Low
€5.87
Volume
85,990
Avg. Vol
180,055
52-wk High
€6.50
52-wk Low
€3.48

Chart for

About

MLP SE is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the investment management and fund operators industries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company which offers financial products and solutions. The Company operates four business segments. The Financial Services segment provides... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): €660.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 109.33
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 1.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 200.77 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.51 10.90
ROE: -- 9.82 14.09

Latest News about MLPG.DE

Phillips 66 Partners to buy Bakken assets from Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Partners LP said on Friday it would buy pipeline and other assets from parent Phillips 66 in a $2.4 billion deal that strengthens the master limited partnership's presence in the prolific Bakken basin.

22 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Phillips 66 Partners to buy Bakken assets from Phillips 66

Sept 22 Phillips 66 Partners LP said on Friday it would buy pipeline and other assets from parent Phillips 66 in a $2.4 billion deal that strengthens the master limited partnership's presence in the prolific Bakken basin.

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-MLP H1 net profit up 88 pct at EUR 10.5 mln

* 1ST HALF-YEAR 2017: MLP SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES REVENUE AND EARNINGS

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-MLP Q1 operating EBIT increases by more than 50 pct to 13.3 million euros

* Q1 OPERATING EBIT INCREASES BY MORE THAN 50 PERCENT TO EUR 13.3 MILLION

11 May 2017
» More MLPG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates