Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS.NS)
MMFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
419.55INR
11:12am BST
419.55INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.35 (-0.79%)
Rs-3.35 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs422.90
Rs422.90
Open
Rs424.00
Rs424.00
Day's High
Rs426.00
Rs426.00
Day's Low
Rs406.60
Rs406.60
Volume
3,166,232
3,166,232
Avg. Vol
2,051,471
2,051,471
52-wk High
Rs455.55
Rs455.55
52-wk Low
Rs244.00
Rs244.00
About
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited is a non-banking financial company (NBFC). The Company serves the financing needs of population residing in rural and semi-urban areas of India. The Company provides a range of retail products and services, such as financing vehicles for commercial and personal use, tractors, small... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs238,710.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|568.77
|Dividend:
|2.40
|Yield (%):
|0.57
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services enters into share purchase deal with Inclusion Resources, unit
Oct 16 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves raising of funds
Oct 6 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs
Sept 28 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approved allotment of NCDs worth upto 2 bln rupees
Aug 1 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
July 31 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:
BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services June-qtr consol profit down 46 pct
July 24 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 20 bln rupees
June 23 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 5 bln
June 22 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services to approve allotment of NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
June 14 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services seeks members' nod for up to 290 bln rupees NCD issue
May 15 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd