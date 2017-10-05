Edition:
3M Co (MMM.N)

MMM.N on New York Stock Exchange

221.55USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.23 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$221.32
Open
$221.65
Day's High
$222.74
Day's Low
$221.31
Volume
673,268
Avg. Vol
545,354
52-wk High
$222.74
52-wk Low
$163.85

Chart for

About

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): $129,212.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 596.77
Dividend: 1.17
Yield (%): 2.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.33 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.62 10.90
ROE: -- 9.36 14.09

Latest News about MMM.N

BRIEF-3M company announces pricing of its cash tender offers

* Says ‍pricing of its tender offers to purchase for cash up to $400 million 5.70 percent notes due 2037 and 6 ⅜ percent debentures due 2028​

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-3M company announces early results of its cash tender offers and early settlement

* 3M company announces early results of its cash tender offers and early settlement

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-3M Co announced opening of new 3M design center in Japan

* 3M Co announced opening of a new 3M design center in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-3M Co - Completes acquisition of Scott Safety

* 3M Co - ‍completes acquisition of Scott Safety and estimates acquisition to be $0.08 dilutive to earnings in Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-3M completes sale of its Electronic Monitoring Business

* 3M Co - will record approximately a $0.12 per share benefit in Q4 from divestiture​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-3M files lawsuit against Thunder Finish for patent, trademark infringement

* 3M says filed lawsuit against China-based Thunder Finish alleging infringement of patent and trademark rights related to 3M's PPS

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-3M announces public offering of notes

* 3M- public offering of notes,commencement of tender offers to purchase for cash up to $400 million of 63/8% debentures due 2028 and 5.70% notes due 2037​

21 Sep 2017

3M CEO Inge Thulin resigns from Trump's manufacturing council

Aug 16 3M Co said on Wednesday Chief Executive Inge Thulin had resigned from President Donald Trump's Manufacturing Advisory Council.

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-3M board declares quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.175per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Amy Hood elected to 3M board of directors

* 3M Co - ‍amy E. Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Microsoft, has been elected to 3M's board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Aug 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
General Electric Company (GE.N) $22.32 -1.51
ABB India Ltd (ABB.NS) Rs1,356.00 +22.15
Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) €116.50 --
United Technologies Corporation (UTX.N) $120.89 -0.04
Honeywell International Inc. (HON.N) $145.92 +0.57
Danaher Corporation (DHR.N) $90.47 -0.32
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW.N) $155.51 +0.48
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) $143.62 +1.22
Sika AG (SIK.S) CHF7,185.00 --
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT.N) $131.68 +0.32

