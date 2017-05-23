Metropole Television SA (MMTP.PA)
MMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.10EUR
3:46pm BST
20.10EUR
3:46pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.12 (-0.59%)
€-0.12 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
€20.23
€20.23
Open
€20.20
€20.20
Day's High
€20.30
€20.30
Day's Low
€20.08
€20.08
Volume
44,613
44,613
Avg. Vol
106,976
106,976
52-wk High
€22.15
€22.15
52-wk Low
€15.16
€15.16
About
Metropole Television SA is a France-based audiovisual company that specializes in the production, distribution and marketing of television (TV) programs. It operates in three sectors: the M Six Channell, including M6, a TV channel, which broadcasts a range of programs, such as news, sports, documentaries, dramas, soap operas and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,576.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|126.41
|Dividend:
|0.85
|Yield (%):
|4.17
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
BRIEF-M6 Metropole Television announces final price for acquisition of RTL Group’s radio operations in France
* M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION: FINAL PRICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF RTL GROUP’S RADIO OPERATIONS IN FRANCE
BRIEF-RTL, Groupe M6 agree on lower price for RTL Radio (France)
* Says its board of directors and Groupe M6’s supervisory board unanimously approved an adjusted price for the planned acquisition of RTL Radio (France) by Groupe M6