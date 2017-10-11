Edition:
Mondi PLC (MNDI.L)

MNDI.L on London Stock Exchange

1,884.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,884.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,597,947
52-wk High
2,145.00
52-wk Low
1,495.00

Mondi plc is a United Kingdom-based packaging and paper company. The Company is engaged in managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics for industrial and consumer packaging. The Company and Mondi Limited, under a dual listed company (DLC) structure, operate together as a single economic entity.

Overall

Beta: 1.84
Market Cap(Mil.): £10,325.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 485.55
Dividend: 17.58
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.59 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.61 10.90
ROE: -- 10.74 14.09

Latest News about MNDI.L

Mondi drags on FTSE, Provident Financial sinks

LONDON British shares ended the session slightly down on Wednesday after results from paper and packaging firm Mondi disappointed and sub-prime lender Provident Financial sank after a downgrade from Barclays.

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks

* Dunelm Group impresses with sales growth (Adds closing prices)

11 Oct 2017

Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks

LONDON, Oct 11 British shares dipped slightly on Wednesday after results from paper and packaging firm Mondi disappointed and sub-prime lender Provident Financial sank after a downgrade from Barclays.

11 Oct 2017

South Africa's Mondi's Q3 profit rises, warns on full year

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 South African packaging and paper company Mondi reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly underlying operating profit on Wednesday helped up higher prices but said its full-year would miss expectations.

11 Oct 2017

South Africa's Mondi Group H1 profit falls 6 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 Packaging and paper company Mondi's half-year underlying profit fell 6 percent after the valuation of its forestry assets in South Africa rose less than the year before and due to the impact of mill maintenance shutdowns, it said on Thursday.

03 Aug 2017

Mondi's Q1 profit falls on lower selling prices

JOHANNESBURG, May 11 South African packaging and paper company Mondi said on Thursday underlying operating profit for the first quarter of 2017 was down 6 percent due to lower selling prices and inflationary cost pressures.

11 May 2017
