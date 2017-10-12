Manappuram Finance Ltd (MNFL.NS)
MNFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
101.05INR
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.05 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs102.10
Open
Rs102.60
Day's High
Rs102.75
Day's Low
Rs100.35
Volume
3,422,463
Avg. Vol
7,393,000
52-wk High
Rs112.50
52-wk Low
Rs57.80
About
Manappuram Finance Limited is a non-banking financial company (NBFC). The Company is engaged in offering gold loans, microfinance, housing loans and commercial vehicle loans. The Company operates in financing segment. Its geographical segment includes domestic. Its activities include Gold Loan/Loan Against Gold, Money Transfer,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs85,332.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|841.96
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|1.97
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Manappuram Finance approves issue of NCDs worth upto 2 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth upto 2 billion rupees via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2ydvbAY Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Manappuram Finance June-qtr consol profit down about 3 pct
* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.60 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 7.51 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2wwXxCO Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Manappuram Finance sets interim dividend at 0.50 rupees/shr
* Says approved interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Manappuram Finance March-qtr profit up 53 pct
* Manappuram Finance Ltd - Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.31 billion rupees; Consol total revenue 6.55 billion rupees
BRIEF-Manappuram Finance declares interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per share
* Says declared 4th interim dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: