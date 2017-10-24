Managem SA (MNG.CS)
MNG.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
1,627.00MAD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-1.00 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
null1,628.00
Open
null1,629.00
Day's High
null1,629.00
Day's Low
null1,627.00
Volume
4
Avg. Vol
2,032
52-wk High
null1,797.00
52-wk Low
null752.78
About
Managem SA, formerly Bureau de Recherches Er de Participations Minieres SA, is a Morocco-based company engaged in the mining and hydrometallurgical industry. It provides metals, such as gold bullion, silver bullions and anodes, as well as cobalt cathodes; derivatives, including zinc oxide, copper sulfate and arsenic trioxide,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|16,485.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9.99
|Dividend:
|21.00
|Yield (%):
|1.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.21
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.92
|14.09