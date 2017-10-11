Mondi PLC (MNPJ.J)
33,775.00ZAc
2:34pm BST
-370.00 (-1.08%)
34,145.00
34,000.00
34,000.00
33,540.00
161,062
635,118
38,551.00
25,900.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£10,325.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|485.55
|Dividend:
|17.58
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.59
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.61
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.74
|14.09
Mondi drags on FTSE, Provident Financial sinks
LONDON British shares ended the session slightly down on Wednesday after results from paper and packaging firm Mondi disappointed and sub-prime lender Provident Financial sank after a downgrade from Barclays.
UPDATE 1-Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks
* Dunelm Group impresses with sales growth (Adds closing prices)
Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks
LONDON, Oct 11 British shares dipped slightly on Wednesday after results from paper and packaging firm Mondi disappointed and sub-prime lender Provident Financial sank after a downgrade from Barclays.
South Africa's Mondi's Q3 profit rises, warns on full year
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 South African packaging and paper company Mondi reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly underlying operating profit on Wednesday helped up higher prices but said its full-year would miss expectations.
South Africa's Mondi Group H1 profit falls 6 pct
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 Packaging and paper company Mondi's half-year underlying profit fell 6 percent after the valuation of its forestry assets in South Africa rose less than the year before and due to the impact of mill maintenance shutdowns, it said on Thursday.
Mondi's Q1 profit falls on lower selling prices
JOHANNESBURG, May 11 South African packaging and paper company Mondi said on Thursday underlying operating profit for the first quarter of 2017 was down 6 percent due to lower selling prices and inflationary cost pressures.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Will these 3 shares soar or sink after today’s updates?
- Can these FTSE 100 winners extend July's gains?
- Forget your cash ISA with these dividend darlings!
- Brexit has left these FTSE 100 stars looking far too cheap!
- Why Royal Dutch Shell plc looks set to be beaten by Mondi plc
- Bunzl plc, Mondi plc and Rexam plc have got it all wrapped up