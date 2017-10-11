Mondi PLC (MNPJ.J)

Mondi drags on FTSE, Provident Financial sinks LONDON British shares ended the session slightly down on Wednesday after results from paper and packaging firm Mondi disappointed and sub-prime lender Provident Financial sank after a downgrade from Barclays.

South Africa's Mondi's Q3 profit rises, warns on full year JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 South African packaging and paper company Mondi reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly underlying operating profit on Wednesday helped up higher prices but said its full-year would miss expectations.

South Africa's Mondi Group H1 profit falls 6 pct JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 Packaging and paper company Mondi's half-year underlying profit fell 6 percent after the valuation of its forestry assets in South Africa rose less than the year before and due to the impact of mill maintenance shutdowns, it said on Thursday.