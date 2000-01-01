Monsanto India Ltd (MNSN.NS)
MNSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,405.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.65 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs2,410.65
Open
Rs2,424.00
Day's High
Rs2,429.90
Day's Low
Rs2,400.00
Volume
4,440
Avg. Vol
10,584
52-wk High
Rs2,980.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,155.60
About
Monsanto India Limited is an agricultural company. The Company is engaged in the business of production and sale of agricultural inputs, including chemicals, pesticides/herbicides and hybrid seeds. The Company's product portfolio includes agricultural and vegetable seeds, plant biotechnology traits and crop protection chemicals.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,705.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17.26
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09