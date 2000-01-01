Mitel Networks Corp (MNW.TO)
MNW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.32CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.26 (+2.35%)
Prev Close
$11.06
Open
$11.06
Day's High
$11.34
Day's Low
$11.06
Volume
121,107
Avg. Vol
159,332
52-wk High
$11.34
52-wk Low
$8.50
About
Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company's segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,276.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|118.25
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.41
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Panasonic Corporation (6752.T)
|¥1,666
|+29.00
|Toshiba Corp (6502.T)
|¥331
|--
|NEC Corp (6701.T)
|¥3,105
|--
|AT&T Inc. (T.N)
|$35.25
|-0.29
|Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ.N)
|$48.99
|-0.54
|Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE)
|€116.50
|+0.60
|Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.OQ)
|$78.83
|+0.02
|Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)
|€15.42
|+0.01
|Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO.OQ)
|$34.35
|+0.10
|Alcatel Lucent SA (ALUA.PA)
|--
|--