Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)
MOIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
262.90INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.60 (-3.17%)
Prev Close
Rs271.50
Open
Rs274.55
Day's High
Rs285.85
Day's Low
Rs260.80
Volume
4,731,859
Avg. Vol
689,849
52-wk High
Rs285.85
52-wk Low
Rs143.82
About
MOIL Limited is engaged in the exploration, exploitation and marketing of manganese ore and products, such as electrolytic manganese dioxide and high carbon Ferro manganese alloy. The Company operates through three segments: mining, manufacturing and power generation. The Company operates approximately three opencast and over... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs52,609.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|266.38
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|2.78
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,559.40
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.22
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|0.34
|14.09