Molinos Rio de la Plata SA (MOL.BA)
MOL.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
63.95ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.05 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
$62.90
Open
$62.90
Day's High
$65.25
Day's Low
$62.30
Volume
28,493
Avg. Vol
15,614
52-wk High
$139.11
52-wk Low
$53.50
About
Molinos Rio de la Plata SA is an Argentina-based company engaged in the food sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Branded products and Generic products. The Branded products division focuses on manufacturing and marketing, both domestically and internationally, a range of food products, such... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$12,335.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|201.42
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.46
|14.09