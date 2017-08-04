MOL Plc (MOLB.BU)
MOLB.BU on Budapest Stock Exchange
3,178.00HUF
1:43pm BST
Change (% chg)
-17.00 Ft (-0.53%)
Prev Close
3,195.00 Ft
Open
3,195.00 Ft
Day's High
3,195.00 Ft
Day's Low
3,162.00 Ft
Volume
177,586
Avg. Vol
631,529
52-wk High
3,200.00 Ft
52-wk Low
2,250.00 Ft
About
MOL Plc is a Hungary-based company active in the oil and gas industry. Its core activities include exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and gas products; refining, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil products at both retail and wholesale; transmission of natural gas; and production and sales of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Ft2,427,136.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|819.42
|Dividend:
|78.12
|Yield (%):
|2.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
