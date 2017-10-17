Edition:
United Kingdom

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY.L)

MONY.L on London Stock Exchange

317.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
317.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,759,275
52-wk High
364.70
52-wk Low
258.90

Chart for

About

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides online services, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company's segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Its Money segment offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.33
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,702.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 535.78
Dividend: 2.84
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about MONY.L

BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com says quarterly revenue up 6 pct

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - ‍BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT OF MEETING FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com reports HY group revenue of 165.3 mln stg

* HY group revenue 165.3 million stg versus 157.6 million stg year ago

20 Jul 2017

Just Eat names former Moneysupermarket.com chief Peter Plumb as CEO

Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc, had been named its CEO.

06 Jul 2017

Just Eat names former Moneysupermarket.com chief Peter Plumb as CEO

July 6 Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc , had been named its CEO.

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Just Eat names Moneysupermarket.Com's Peter Plumb as CEO

* Peter's most recent role was chief executive officer of Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

06 Jul 2017
» More MONY.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More MONY.L Market Views