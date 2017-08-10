Edition:
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS)

MOSS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

357.45INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs358.45
Open
Rs359.75
Day's High
Rs364.20
Day's Low
Rs356.50
Volume
1,960,171
Avg. Vol
2,647,024
52-wk High
Rs364.20
52-wk Low
Rs185.57

About

Motherson Sumi Systems Limited is a system solutions provider to automotive and other industries, offering services from design and prototyping to production and delivery of solutions across a range of products. The Company's segments are Automotive, which includes product categories, such as wiring harness, high tension cords,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs719,166.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,105.29
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.59

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about MOSS.NS

India's Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 pct, misses estimates

Aug 10 Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems June-qtr consol profit down about 21 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 3.47 billion rupees versus profit of 4.39 billion rupees last year

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems unit prices EUR 300 mln non-call life senior notes due July 2024

* Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group prices new EUR 300 million 7-year (due July 2024) non-call life senior secured notes offering 1.800%

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems gets members' nod for bonus share issue

* Gets members' nod for issuance of bonus shares to the existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares

* Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2sby5nK Further company coverage:

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems says co made no announcement on bond sale by unit

* Clarifies on news item "Motherson Sumi's Dutch unit plans euro 500-m bond sale."

19 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems recommends 1:2 bonus share issue

* Says recommended a dividend of INR 2 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2qzwJkD Further company coverage:

19 May 2017

India's Motherson Sumi March-qtr profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates

May 19 India-based auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd posted a better-than-expected 20 percent growth in March-quarter consolidated net profit, buoyed by higher sales in foreign markets.

19 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems March-qtr consol profit up about 20 pct

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 4.70 billion rupees

19 May 2017
