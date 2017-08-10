Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS)

India's Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 pct, misses estimates Aug 10 Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.

BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems June-qtr consol profit down about 21 pct * June quarter consol net profit 3.47 billion rupees versus profit of 4.39 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems unit prices EUR 300 mln non-call life senior notes due July 2024 * Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group prices new EUR 300 million 7-year (due July 2024) non-call life senior secured notes offering 1.800%

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems gets members' nod for bonus share issue * Gets members' nod for issuance of bonus shares to the existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares * Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2sby5nK Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems says co made no announcement on bond sale by unit * Clarifies on news item "Motherson Sumi's Dutch unit plans euro 500-m bond sale."

BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems recommends 1:2 bonus share issue * Says recommended a dividend of INR 2 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2qzwJkD Further company coverage:

India's Motherson Sumi March-qtr profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates May 19 India-based auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd posted a better-than-expected 20 percent growth in March-quarter consolidated net profit, buoyed by higher sales in foreign markets.