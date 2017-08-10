Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS)
357.45INR
11:14am BST
Rs-1.00 (-0.28%)
Rs358.45
Rs359.75
Rs364.20
Rs356.50
1,960,171
2,647,024
Rs364.20
Rs185.57
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs719,166.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,105.29
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.59
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
India's Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 pct, misses estimates
Aug 10 Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.
* June quarter consol net profit 3.47 billion rupees versus profit of 4.39 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems unit prices EUR 300 mln non-call life senior notes due July 2024
* Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group prices new EUR 300 million 7-year (due July 2024) non-call life senior secured notes offering 1.800%
BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems gets members' nod for bonus share issue
* Gets members' nod for issuance of bonus shares to the existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2sby5nK Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems says co made no announcement on bond sale by unit
* Clarifies on news item "Motherson Sumi's Dutch unit plans euro 500-m bond sale."
BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems recommends 1:2 bonus share issue
* Says recommended a dividend of INR 2 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2qzwJkD Further company coverage:
India's Motherson Sumi March-qtr profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates
May 19 India-based auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd posted a better-than-expected 20 percent growth in March-quarter consolidated net profit, buoyed by higher sales in foreign markets.
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 4.70 billion rupees