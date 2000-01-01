Mpact Ltd (MPTJ.J)
MPTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,593.00ZAc
2:25pm BST
2,593.00ZAc
2:25pm BST
Change (% chg)
-82.00 (-3.07%)
-82.00 (-3.07%)
Prev Close
2,675.00
2,675.00
Open
2,550.00
2,550.00
Day's High
2,644.00
2,644.00
Day's Low
2,475.00
2,475.00
Volume
66,436
66,436
Avg. Vol
325,204
325,204
52-wk High
3,500.00
3,500.00
52-wk Low
2,200.00
2,200.00
About
Mpact Limited is engaged in paper and plastics packaging businesses in Southern Africa. The Company also offers recovered paper and plastics collection, corrugated packaging, recycled-based cartonboard and containerboard, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms, styrene trays and plastic jumbo bins. Its segments include Paper,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R4,236.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|171.46
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|3.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.59
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.61
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.74
|14.09