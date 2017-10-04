Edition:
Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE)

MRCG.DE on Xetra

93.05EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.29 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
€93.34
Open
€93.42
Day's High
€93.44
Day's Low
€92.77
Volume
40,133
Avg. Vol
523,115
52-wk High
€115.20
52-wk Low
€90.00

Merck KGaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company operates through four business segments: Merck Serono; Consumer Health; Merck Millipore, and Performance Materials. Within the Merck Serono division, the Company focuses on therapeutic areas and prescription drugs of chemical and biotechnol... (more)

Beta: 1.01
Market Cap(Mil.): €12,352.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 129.24
Dividend: 1.20
Yield (%): 1.26

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 4

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

04 Oct 2017

Police search Merck KGaA's French plant in thyroid pill inquiry

LYON, France French police searched German drugmaker Merck KGaA's plant in Lyon on Tuesday as part of an investigation into complaints by patients about changes to its thyroid drug Levothyrox, a company spokeswoman said.

03 Oct 2017

Merck KGaA CFO: 2017 profit guidance 'damn challenging'

FRANKFURT Germany's Merck KGaA said it expected to meet its 2017 guidance, but warned it wouldn't be easy due to headwinds from currency fluctuations and a tough liquid crystals business.

28 Sep 2017

Merck KGaA eyes up to 700 million euro Mavenclad sales in EU

FRANKFURT Germany's Merck KGaA is eyeing annual sales of its multiple sclerosis pill Mavenclad, a late-comer to the market for oral treatments against the neurological disease, of up to 700 million euros ($823 million) in the European Union.

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Merck KGaA says 2017 guidance range achievable, but challenging

* CFO says we still believe we will make our 2017 guidance range, but it is very challenging

28 Sep 2017

