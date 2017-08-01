Marico Ltd (MRCO.NS)
MRCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
313.25INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.25 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs317.50
Open
Rs319.00
Day's High
Rs319.00
Day's Low
Rs312.00
Volume
621,541
Avg. Vol
1,096,652
52-wk High
Rs348.70
52-wk Low
Rs234.80
About
Marico Limited is a consumer products company operating in the beauty and wellness space. The Company's principal products include edible oils and value added hair oils. The Company's geographic segments include India and International, which includes primarily the Middle East, The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperatio... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs406,463.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,290.77
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|1.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09
BRIEF-Marico aims at volume growth of 8-10 pct in medium term
* Says for Q1FY18, India business witnessed volume decline of 9% on the backdrop of destocking by trade in june due to GST transition.
BRIEF-India's Marico June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.36 billion rupees versus profit of 2.68 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Marico unit buys business of Isoplus
* Says unit Marico South Africa bought business including related intellectual property rights of Isoplus
BRIEF-Marico March-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.53 billion rupees