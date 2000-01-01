Edition:
Mercator Ltd (MRCT.NS)

MRCT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

44.70INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.50 (+8.50%)
Prev Close
Rs41.20
Open
Rs41.00
Day's High
Rs45.00
Day's Low
Rs41.00
Volume
10,745,052
Avg. Vol
1,467,573
52-wk High
Rs55.25
52-wk Low
Rs32.95

About

Mercator Limited is engaged in sea and coastal freight water transport; renting and operational leasing of water-transport equipment without operator, and cargo handling Services. The Company's segments include Shipping, Offshore, and Coal Mining, Procurement/Trading and Logistics. The shipping activities are managed from India... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs10,296.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 269.89
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 0.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.39 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.67 10.90
ROE: -- 15.81 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

