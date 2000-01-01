Mercator Ltd (MRCT.NS)
MRCT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
44.70INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.50 (+8.50%)
Prev Close
Rs41.20
Open
Rs41.00
Day's High
Rs45.00
Day's Low
Rs41.00
Volume
10,745,052
Avg. Vol
1,467,573
52-wk High
Rs55.25
52-wk Low
Rs32.95
About
Mercator Limited is engaged in sea and coastal freight water transport; renting and operational leasing of water-transport equipment without operator, and cargo handling Services. The Company's segments include Shipping, Offshore, and Coal Mining, Procurement/Trading and Logistics. The shipping activities are managed from India... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs10,296.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|269.89
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|0.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.39
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.67
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.