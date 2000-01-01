Merafe Resources Ltd (MRFJ.J)
MRFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
163.00ZAc
3:47pm BST
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
164.00
Open
160.00
Day's High
165.00
Day's Low
160.00
Volume
535,109
Avg. Vol
1,705,199
52-wk High
201.00
52-wk Low
108.00
About
Merafe Resources Limited (Merafe), through its subsidiary, Merafe Ferrochrome and Mining Proprietary Limited (Merafe Ferrochrome) and through a pooling and sharing Venture with Glencore Operations South Africa Proprietary Limited (Glencore), participates in chrome mining and the beneficiation of chrome ore into ferrochrome. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R3,992.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,510.70
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|4.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09