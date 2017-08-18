Edition:
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG_u.TO)

MRG_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.62CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$15.56
Open
$15.39
Day's High
$15.64
Day's Low
$15.39
Volume
6,369
Avg. Vol
19,852
52-wk High
$16.21
52-wk Low
$12.40

About

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust's investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT's assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): $524.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 33.68
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 4.11

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.72 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.82 10.90
ROE: -- 5.21 14.09

Latest News about MRG_u.TO

BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT, Morguard Corp complete acquisition of U.S. multi-suite residential property

Aug 18 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust :

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential Reit basic FFO of $0.32 per unit

Aug 1 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Morguard North American REIT says basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.

May 2 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

02 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates