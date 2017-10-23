Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N)
63.40USD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.48 (-0.75%)
$63.88
$64.05
$64.52
$63.30
3,730,047
2,765,925
$66.80
$58.29
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$176,050.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,727.35
|Dividend:
|0.47
|Yield (%):
|2.91
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Merck advance LYNPARZA in Japan with a second regulatory submission
Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 in chronic care
Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc , moving to a new sales team structure in the United States, plans to cut 1,800 sales positions, while adding 960 jobs to a new chronic care sales force, the company said on Friday.
Merck cyber attack may cost insurers $275 million - Verisk's PCS
NEW YORK Insurers could pay $275 million (209.06 million pounds) to cover the insured portion of drugmaker Merck & Co's loss from a cyber attack in June, according to a forecast by Verisk Analytics Inc's Property Claim Services (PCS) unit.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)
|$143.62
|+1.22
|Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N)
|$36.40
|-0.02
|AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N)
|$94.51
|-1.59
|Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N)
|$87.18
|-0.05
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N)
|$63.75
|-0.67
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMYMP.PK)
|$1,088.70
|--