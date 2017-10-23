Melrose Industries PLC (MRON.L)
MRON.L on London Stock Exchange
225.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
Prev Close
225.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,390,062
52-wk High
261.95
52-wk Low
162.00
About
Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,284.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,941.20
|Dividend:
|1.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.75
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.80
|14.09