Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT_u.TO)
MRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.47CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
$14.42
Open
$14.55
Day's High
$14.55
Day's Low
$14.42
Volume
39,730
Avg. Vol
21,829
52-wk High
$16.04
52-wk Low
$13.42
About
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based closed-end trust. The Trust's objective is to accumulate a Canadian portfolio of real estate assets and then manage the portfolio to generate steady, dependable returns to unitholders. It owns a real estate portfolio of approximately 50 commercial properties... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$877.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|60.63
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|6.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
BRIEF-Morguard Corp increases ownership position in Morguard REIT
* Morguard Corporation increases ownership position in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results
* Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2017 second quarter results