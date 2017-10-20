Metro Inc (MRU.TO)

UPDATE 2-Metro reports sluggish quarterly sales growth * Sales at Real hypermarkets helped by online push (Adds details, analyst comment)

Metro reports sluggish quarterly sales growth BERLIN, Oct 20 German retailer Metro reported that sales growth slowed in the final quarter of its 2016/17 fiscal year as like-for-like growth stalled in its wholesale stores in Germany and also slowed in its Real hypermarkets.

BRIEF-Metro Inc suspends advertising agreement with Éric Salvail​ * ‍metro Inc announces suspension of its advertising agreement with Éric Salvail​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Metro enters agreements to sell majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard * Metro enters into agreements to sell the majority of its holding in alimentation Couche-Tard

UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro to sell majority stake in Couche Tard for C$1.5 bln Oct 11 Canada's Metro Inc said on Wednesday it would sell a major portion of its stake in Alimentation Couche Tard Inc to fund its C$4.5 billion acquisition of pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group.

Canada's Metro to sell majority of its stake in Couche Tard Oct 11 Canada's Metro Inc said on Wednesday it would sell the majority of its stake in convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc in three separate deals for C$57.17 per share, or about C$1.5 billion ($1.20 billion).

BRIEF-Metro announces $400-mln investment in its Ontario distribution network * Metro announces $400-million investment in its Ontario distribution network

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 3 Oct 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Metro Inc to buy Jean Coutu Group in $3.60 billion deal Metro Inc, Canada's third biggest food retailer, said on Monday it would buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.60 billion).