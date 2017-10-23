Edition:
United Kingdom

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA (MRVE3.SA)

MRVE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.95BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.14 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
R$ 14.09
Open
R$ 14.22
Day's High
R$ 14.22
Day's Low
R$ 13.83
Volume
2,714,100
Avg. Vol
3,493,199
52-wk High
R$ 16.15
52-wk Low
R$ 10.44

Chart for

About

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the real estate development sector. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Real estate development (Residential), which is active in the development, construction and sale of own and third-party real estate; Investment property... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 6,209.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 444.14
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 4.96

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates