WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets launches sterling and euro tender offer * ‍TENDER OFFERS FOR SAFEWAY'S £200 MILLION 6.1 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2018, EUR 700 MILLION 2.250 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2020, £400 MILLION 3.5 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2026​

Asda profit fell 11.5 percent in 2016 LONDON Asda, the British supermarket business of U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart , reported an 11.5 percent drop in profit in 2016, a performance it said was "behind expectations".

BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets to partner with Mccoll's * INITIALLY MORRISONS WILL SUPPLY C.1,000 MCCOLL'S CONVENIENCE SHOPS AND 350 NEWSAGENTS