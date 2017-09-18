WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)
232.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
232.20
--
--
--
--
10,563,953
254.40
210.20
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£5,465.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,354.99
|Dividend:
|1.66
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets launches sterling and euro tender offer
* TENDER OFFERS FOR SAFEWAY'S £200 MILLION 6.1 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2018, EUR 700 MILLION 2.250 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2020, £400 MILLION 3.5 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Asda profit fell 11.5 percent in 2016
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket business of U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart , reported an 11.5 percent drop in profit in 2016, a performance it said was "behind expectations".
Asda profit fell 11.5 percent in 2016
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket business of U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart , reported an 11.5 percent drop in profit in 2016, a performance it said was "behind expectations".
BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets to partner with Mccoll's
* INITIALLY MORRISONS WILL SUPPLY C.1,000 MCCOLL'S CONVENIENCE SHOPS AND 350 NEWSAGENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
British grocery inflation stabilises - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON One year on from Britain's vote to leave the European Union grocery price rises are no longer accelerating, industry data showed on Tuesday.
