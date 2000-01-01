Edition:
Societe d'Exploitation des Ports SA (MSA.CS)

MSA.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

142.15MAD
3:30pm BST
Change (% chg)

null0.50 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
null141.65
Open
null141.55
Day's High
null142.50
Day's Low
null141.55
Volume
12,649
Avg. Vol
44,718
52-wk High
null156.50
52-wk Low
null92.70

Chart for

About

Societe d'Exploitation des Ports SA, formerly Marsa Maroc SA, is a Morocco-based company, which provides marine port services. The Company offers services handling, storage and port logistics and various services to ships. It is present in port Dakhla, Laayoune, Agadir, Safi, Jorf Lasfar, Casablanca, Mohammedia, Tanger Med I and... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): 10,422.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 73.40
Dividend: 8.00
Yield (%): 5.63

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.36 10.90
ROE: -- 1.55 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates