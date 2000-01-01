Societe d'Exploitation des Ports SA (MSA.CS)
MSA.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
142.15MAD
3:30pm BST
142.15MAD
3:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.50 (+0.35%)
0.50 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
141.65
141.65
Open
141.55
141.55
Day's High
142.50
142.50
Day's Low
141.55
141.55
Volume
12,649
12,649
Avg. Vol
44,718
44,718
52-wk High
156.50
156.50
52-wk Low
92.70
92.70
About
Societe d'Exploitation des Ports SA, formerly Marsa Maroc SA, is a Morocco-based company, which provides marine port services. The Company offers services handling, storage and port logistics and various services to ships. It is present in port Dakhla, Laayoune, Agadir, Safi, Jorf Lasfar, Casablanca, Mohammedia, Tanger Med I and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|10,422.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|73.40
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|5.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.36
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.55
|14.09