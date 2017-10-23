Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)

Doing the heavy lifting - investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB .

Microsoft to drop lawsuit after U.S. government revises data request rules Microsoft Corp said it will drop a lawsuit against the U.S. government after the Department of Justice (DOJ) changed data request rules on alerting internet users about agencies accessing their information.

Doing the heavy lifting: investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB.

* Cray- strategic alliance with Microsoft where cos to jointly engage with customers to offer Cray supercomputing systems in Microsoft azure datacenters​

EXCLUSIVE-TECH COMPANIES INCLUDING FACEBOOK, UBER AND MICROSOFT JOIN GROUP TO LOBBY U.S. CONGRESS FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO GAIN PATH TO RESIDENCY -DOCUMENTS

Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has teamed up with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in a $10 million partnership intended to spur tech innovation in Wisconsin, the software company said on Thursday.

* ‍EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry​

Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.