Edition:
United Kingdom

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)

MSFT.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

78.83USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$78.83
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
6,628,465
52-wk High
$79.34
52-wk Low
$57.29

Chart for

About

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company's segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company's products include operating systems; cross-device... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): $585,370.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7,702.24
Dividend: 0.42
Yield (%): 2.21

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.93 10.90
ROE: -- 14.41 14.09

Latest News about MSFT.OQ

Doing the heavy lifting - investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials

LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB .

7:01am BST

Microsoft to drop lawsuit after U.S. government revises data request rules

Microsoft Corp said it will drop a lawsuit against the U.S. government after the Department of Justice (DOJ) changed data request rules on alerting internet users about agencies accessing their information.

6:45am BST

Doing the heavy lifting: investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials

LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB.

6:14am BST

Doing the heavy lifting: investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials

LONDON, Oct 24 Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB.

6:00am BST

BRIEF-Cray to offer its supercomputing systems in Microsoft azure datacenters​

* Cray- strategic alliance with Microsoft where cos to jointly engage with customers to offer Cray supercomputing systems in Microsoft azure datacenters​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Oct 2017

EXCLUSIVE-TECH COMPANIES INCLUDING FACEBOOK, UBER AND MICROSOFT JOIN GROUP TO LOBBY U.S. CONGRESS FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO GAIN PATH TO RESIDENCY -DOCUMENTS

EXCLUSIVE-TECH COMPANIES INCLUDING FACEBOOK, UBER AND MICROSOFT JOIN GROUP TO LOBBY U.S. CONGRESS FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO GAIN PATH TO RESIDENCY -DOCUMENTS

20 Oct 2017

Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up

SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has teamed up with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in a $10 million partnership intended to spur tech innovation in Wisconsin, the software company said on Thursday.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry​

* ‍EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Oct 2017

Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft

A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.

18 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft

Oct 18 A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.

18 Oct 2017
» More MSFT.OQ News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Sony Corp (6758.T) ¥4,279 +2.00
Nintendo Co., Ltd (7974.T) ¥44,100 +390.00
Apple Inc. (AAPL.OQ) $156.17 0.00
HP Inc (HPQ.N) $22.12 +0.10
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM.N) $159.55 -2.52
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN.OQ) $966.30 0.00
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO.OQ) $34.35 --
Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N) $49.31 +0.06
BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) $13.92 --
Altaba Inc (AABA.OQ) $66.51 --

Earnings vs. Estimates